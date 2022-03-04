Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $88.46 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

