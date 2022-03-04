Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Marriott International by 109.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 27.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.