Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $267,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

