Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.54. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $131.85 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.