Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 12,098 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 108,235 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 355.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares during the period.

IAT opened at $62.44 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52.

