Cartesi Trading Up 0.6% This Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $193.48 million and approximately $15.68 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.21 or 0.06543779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,632.28 or 1.00176146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 520,325,628 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

