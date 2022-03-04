CCL Industries Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

