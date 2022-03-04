Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. 11,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,781. The stock has a market cap of $168.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $24.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cellectis by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 120,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cellectis by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLLS. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

