Center For Asset Management LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $12.24 on Friday, reaching $316.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.20 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

