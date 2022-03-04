Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dover by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 259,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 664,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,390,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.94. 64,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $123.58 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

