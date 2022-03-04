Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $293,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 111,891 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,088 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 47,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.46. 508,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,248,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

