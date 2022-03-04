CenterPoint Energy (CNP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) recently:

3/3/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – CenterPoint Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/13/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

1/10/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $28.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

