CenterPoint Energy (CNP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) recently:
- 3/3/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/23/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/17/2022 – CenterPoint Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
- 1/13/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.
- 1/10/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
NYSE CNP opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $28.52.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.
