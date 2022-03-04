CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 118,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

