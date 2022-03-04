Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $8.18

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.55. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1,745 shares changing hands.

CNTA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

