Centiva Capital LP Purchases 2,140 Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 2,670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 54.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 290,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPUH opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

