Centiva Capital LP Takes $31,000 Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBRX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 103.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 90,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

