Centiva Capital LP Takes $7.64 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 245,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 106.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNNE opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

