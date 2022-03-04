Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Sells $529,080.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.27 million, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 2.42. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $88.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

