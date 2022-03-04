Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $30.00. The company traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.54. Approximately 111,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,674,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

