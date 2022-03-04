Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Certara updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

Certara stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,943,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 508,389 shares of company stock worth $13,701,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Certara by 280.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

