CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.83

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.15. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 20,563 shares.

CESDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.