Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BR stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

