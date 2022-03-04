Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 351 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $290.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.38 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

