Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $51.08 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

