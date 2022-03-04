Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 773 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,279,065. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.74.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

