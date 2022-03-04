Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WH opened at $86.24 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

