Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 460 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Repligen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $188.81 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.