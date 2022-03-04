Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,794 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,410,000 after acquiring an additional 682,442 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,666,000.

GBIL stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $100.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05.

