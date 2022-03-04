Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $155.84 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

