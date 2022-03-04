Cetera Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

