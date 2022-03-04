Cetera Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.39. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $200.02 and a one year high of $249.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.