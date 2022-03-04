Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 104,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,596,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.16. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $105.55 and a 12-month high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

