Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $566,000 in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after acquiring an additional 470,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 643,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

