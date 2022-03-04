Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 470 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

