Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,249 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 449.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $177.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.10.

