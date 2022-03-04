CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CF Industries in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

NYSE:CF opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,493 shares of company stock worth $106,749,756 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

