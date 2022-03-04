Chardan Capital Lowers PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $39.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 157.60% from the company’s current price.
PLBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.
Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. PLBY Group has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $63.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.
PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
