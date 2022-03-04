ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Issues Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChargePoint updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

CHPT traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $14.41. 338,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,072,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. ChargePoint has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86.

In related news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 411.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

