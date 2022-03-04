Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.61

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.61 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 10.65 ($0.14). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 10.18 ($0.14), with a volume of 12,844,539 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £72.99 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.65.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

