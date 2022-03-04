ChatCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $67,703.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $740,919.04 and $67,703.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,029.62 or 1.00196341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00076796 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021848 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

