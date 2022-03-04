Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
