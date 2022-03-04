Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

