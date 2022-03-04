ChemoCentryx, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ChemoCentryx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCXI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.