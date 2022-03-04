Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) PT Raised to $126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

NYSE CPK opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.83. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

