Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $170.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $157.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $4,992,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,835,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

