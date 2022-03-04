Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHS. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

