Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

CMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of CMRX stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,887. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $493.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 131.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 1,082,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after buying an additional 967,507 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

