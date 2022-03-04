CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 155 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $236.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

