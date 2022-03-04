CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of HollyFrontier worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 22.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,204,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,028,000 after acquiring an additional 400,900 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after acquiring an additional 470,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $29.69 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

