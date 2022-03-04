CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $1.66 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

VRTX stock opened at $235.69 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.14 and its 200-day moving average is $205.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.