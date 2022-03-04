CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $5.17 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,423 shares of company stock worth $11,953,100. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $86.51 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $93.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.